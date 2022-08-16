 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

