This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds ligh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area ca…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturd…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and var…