Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.