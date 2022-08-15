 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

