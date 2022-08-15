Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area ca…
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds ligh…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturd…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …