Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 33%…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a 34% c…