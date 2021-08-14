Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.