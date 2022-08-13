Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.