Bristol's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
