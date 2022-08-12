For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…