 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts