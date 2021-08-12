This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
