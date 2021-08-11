Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.