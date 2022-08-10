Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.