Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
