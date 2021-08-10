 Skip to main content
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

