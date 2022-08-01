Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.