Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.