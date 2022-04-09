Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
