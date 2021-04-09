Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.