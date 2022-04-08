Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We wil…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area wi…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The fore…