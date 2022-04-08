Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.