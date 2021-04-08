For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
