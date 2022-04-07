For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
