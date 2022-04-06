For the drive home in Bristol: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds W at …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We wil…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. …
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…