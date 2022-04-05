Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
