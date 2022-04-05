Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.