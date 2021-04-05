 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts