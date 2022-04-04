This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
