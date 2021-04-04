This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
