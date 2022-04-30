 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

