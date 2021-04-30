 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

