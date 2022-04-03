 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

