This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
