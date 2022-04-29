This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
