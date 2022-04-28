 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

