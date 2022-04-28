Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.