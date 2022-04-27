This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a ba…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. T…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 t…