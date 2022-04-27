Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.