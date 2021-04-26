Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
