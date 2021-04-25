 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts