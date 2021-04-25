Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.