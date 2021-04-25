For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
