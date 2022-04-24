This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
