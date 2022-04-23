 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

