Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

