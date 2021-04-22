This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
