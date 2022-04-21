This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs i…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the eve…