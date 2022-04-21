 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

