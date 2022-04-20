 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

