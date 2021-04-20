Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll…
This evening in Bristol: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees tomo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Br…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.