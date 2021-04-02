 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

