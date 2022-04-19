This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast c…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the eve…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…