Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.