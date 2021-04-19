Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.