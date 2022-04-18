This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast c…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the eve…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forec…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like…