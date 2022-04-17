 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts