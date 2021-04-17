Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.