Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

