Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast c…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forec…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…