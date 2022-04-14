For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forec…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 …
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like…