This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
