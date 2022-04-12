This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
