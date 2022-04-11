For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
