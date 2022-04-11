Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.